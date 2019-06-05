Tennessee mother who put baby in freezer given probation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WFLA) -- A Tennessee woman accused of placing her 8-month-old baby into a freezer has been given probation.

According to WCYB, Brittany Smith pleaded guilty to child neglect, a reduced charge from aggravated child abuse.

WCYB reports Smith was sentenced to two years of probation by Judge Stacy Street.

An affidavit provided to WJHL-TV says a witness saw Smith holding a small child next to the unused freezer in their backyard.

The resident went outside to speak with Smith and found her in the crawlspace under their home. The baby was found in the freezer, which had about an inch of standing water inside.

WCYB does report however the baby did survive.