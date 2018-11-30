Tampa-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'engine malfunction'
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - A Frontier Airlines flight leaving McCarran International Airport Friday morning had to divert back to Las Vegas and make an emergency landing following an "engine malfunction."
According to McCarran officials, the Airbus 320 had 166 souls on board, including crew members. The plane landed safely at 7:26 a.m.
Frontier Flight 260 was bound for Tampa, Florida.
Frontier Airlines released the following statement:
During takeoff on Frontier flight 260 from Las Vegas to Tampa this morning, a section of an engine cover called a cowling came loose and separated from the aircraft. Our pilots followed procedure and immediately returned to the airport. The engine continued to operate normally and the aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely. Safety is our top priority at Frontier Airlines and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants. We are working to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”
