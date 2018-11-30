Tampa-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'engine malfunction'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Dan Ponce/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - A Frontier Airlines flight leaving McCarran International Airport Friday morning had to divert back to Las Vegas and make an emergency landing following an "engine malfunction."

According to McCarran officials, the Airbus 320 had 166 souls on board, including crew members. The plane landed safely at 7:26 a.m.

Frontier Flight 260 was bound for Tampa, Florida.

Frontier Airlines released the following statement: