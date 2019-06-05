Southwest launches 3-day mega sale
(CNN) -- Southwest Airlines has started its mega fare sale that only happens twice a year.
This promotion is designed to fill seats after summer, when travel generally slows down.
The sale includes travel dates starting Aug. 20 and ending mid-December.
You can get a round-trip ticket for under $100 on some flights, but you have to act fast. The sale ends Thursday night.
Southwest launches its next big sale in October.
For more information, click here.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- MPD searching for suspect accused of punching woman, critically injuring her
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed
- Community bands together for sidewalks
- Proposed cat declawing ban passes NY Legislature
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of credit card fraud, identity theft in Okaloosa County
- Molino man arrested with 140 child pornography files on phone
- Orlando bans plastics at parks and venues starting Oct. 1
- Pensacola mayor Grover Robinson hosts press conference over recent shootings in the city