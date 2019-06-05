National

Southwest launches 3-day mega sale

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:22 PM CDT

(CNN) -- Southwest Airlines has started its mega fare sale that only happens twice a year.

This promotion is designed to fill seats after summer, when travel generally slows down.

The sale includes travel dates starting Aug. 20 and ending mid-December.

You can get a round-trip ticket for under $100 on some flights, but you have to act fast. The sale ends Thursday night.

Southwest launches its next big sale in October.

