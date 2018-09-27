National

Sony releases first photo of Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 04:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 04:24 PM CDT

(WCMH) -- - Sony has released its first look at Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in an upcoming biopic.

A photo released by Sony Pictures Thursday shows Tom Hanks wearing Mr. Rogers’ iconic sweater while sitting on the step of a production trailer.

Sony also revealed the movie will be released October 2019.

The film is expected to focus on the friendship between the host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and journalist Tom Junod. Junod reluctantly agreed to profile Fred Rogers only to find "his perspective on life transformed."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center