SF to NYC: How to see America's beautiful sights by train for around $200

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - If you've ever wanted to see some beautiful places in America but hate driving or being on an airplane, would you consider a trip by train?

You can sleep, eat, relax and lounge in your very own cabin or mingle your fellow passengers -- the choice is yours!

And to think you can apparently take a trip coast-to-coast from right here in the Bay Area all the way to New York City, all for around $200?

Yes, please!

According to travel blogger Derek Low, the trip -- which stars from the train station in Emeryville -- spans close to 4,000 miles across 11 states.

If that's a little too long for you, the trip from the Bay to Chicago is even cheaper -- clocking in at around $130 if you buy California Zephyr tickets.

By adding around $83 more, you can make your way to New York City for around $213.

Keep in mind though, that price does not include any stop-overs... so you'll be zipping right through on a four-day journey covering 3,400 miles and no stopovers.

If you've got more time, Amtrak offers a 15-day rail pass, which allows you to split your trip by eight different train rides, which means you can get off and explore when the train's route allows.

Low said he spent around $429 on his ticket, where he also explored three stops -- Salt Lake City, Denver, and Chicago.

To get to New York, you'll have to switch to the Lake Shore Limited, which goes through the Midwest and Pennsylvania before finally making its way into New York's famous Penn Station.

On this route you'll catch sweeping views of Lake Michigan's South Shore and the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York.

You can even do sightseeing in Cleveland or Boston since the train stops in those cities, too.

Even better -- if none of the cities mentioned earlier draw you in, keep in mind you can travel anywhere on Amtrak with the 15-day pass.

Would you try it out?