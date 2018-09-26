Search ongoing for non-verbal 6-year-old with autism in North Carolina Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

GASTONIA, N.C. (WFLA/WCNC) – The mother of a missing North Carolina 6-year-old made a tearful plea in the search for her missing son on Tuesday.

Authorities are ramping up the effort in the search for Maddox Ritch in Gastonia.

Maddox has autism and is described as being non-verbal.

The FBI announced Tuesday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps find Maddox.

"Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He's mama's boy. Maddox loves the park, he loves bouncy balls and he loves his teddy bear. His smile is so contagious and his laughter is so precious. If you think that you have seen Maddox, please reach out to police,” said Carrie Ritch, Maddox’s mother.

"Hundreds of people were in the park Saturday, we feel sure that more people noticed Maddox than the ones that we have talked to. In particular, some of the witnesses that we have spoken to saw a professional photographer out there that day and we'd like to talk with him,” said Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton.

Chief Helton said that since Saturday, 260 law enforcement investigators, agents, analysts and other personnel have been working around the clock to find Maddox.

They have followed more than 150 leads and conducted hundreds of interviews as well as collected surveillance footage and have been searching the area.