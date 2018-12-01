Saying goodbye to President George H. W. Bush
(WKRG)-- President George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. We'll be sharing messages from family, friends, and Gulf Coast leaders posted on social media.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Mobile Police end Dauphin Street death investigation, name suspect
- "Billa Bears" arrive, will keep memory of fallen MPD officer alive
- Mark Your Calendar - Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" concert
- Thief steals batteries from MCPS buses
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges
- What's Working: Learning in nature's classroom
- Student says Foley cafeteria worker tossed kid's lunch in the trash when he couldn't pay
- Residents vigilant during Daphne tree-lighting following uptick in car break-ins
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.
- Drexel on the Road: Santa Claus is getting ready for Christmas!
- Man arrested for masturbating at Pensacola park
- Man out of hospital, arrested after crashing into a dozen cars