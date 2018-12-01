Saying goodbye to President George H. W. Bush Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(WKRG)-- President George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. We'll be sharing messages from family, friends, and Gulf Coast leaders posted on social media. President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Fmr. VP Dan Quayle on Pres. George H.W. Bush:



"I have often told my children “If you want a role model in your life — look to President George Herbert Walker Bush. The world mourns the loss of a great American. But, it also celebrates a life well lived." https://t.co/bKH4r5mTvJ pic.twitter.com/v9os4KgeJW — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush was an American hero who served our nation in WWII, as a Congressman, as UN Ambassador, as CIA Director, as Vice President, and as our 41st President. The nation will be forever grateful for his lifetime of service. Prayers to the entire Bush family. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) December 1, 2018