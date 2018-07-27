(CBS) Brooklyn, NY - Rolling Stone kicked off its redesigned magazine and website with a party headlined by Shawn Mendes Thursday, July 26, in Brooklyn.

Mendes felt privileged to represent his generation for the influential publication. The 19-year pop star says he's been a fan of the magazine, so he felt a little nervous before going on stage.

"I think you want to do everyone proud, but I think more importantly it's about taking steps forward and just doing what I've been doing and having fun up there," Mendes said.

Rolling Stone hosted hundreds of music industry insiders and influencers at the gala. In addition, there were a select group of Mendes' fans. Still, it's not his usual crowd or comfort zone.

"I think the key is to just treat it like any other show and that's when the magic will come," Mendes said.

Grammy-winning Jamaican musical group Toots and The Maytals closed out the night with a performance.