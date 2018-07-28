UPDATE: Police say 'suspicious item' at Trump Tower deemed safe
NEW YORK (AP) - Police say suspicious items found inside Trump Tower have been determined to be harmless.
The New York Police Department's counterterrorism chief, James Waters, says on twitter Friday that packages found in the building "have been deemed safe" by the department's bomb squad.
An officer at President Donald Trump's high-rise first noticed a suspicious item at about 4:30 p.m. Authorities did not immediately give further details about what was found.
Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper while police investigated.
The Republican president was not in New York Friday.
Sections of Trump Tower are open to the public, including its lobby and shops.
Public access has led to several scares involving items left by tourists, including a backpack containing toys that prompted an evacuation in 2016.
