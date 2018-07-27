Report: Cohen claims Trump knew in advance of 2016 Trump Tower meeting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WFLA)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) - President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, CNN reports.

Sources with knowledge told CNN that Cohen is willing to make the assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Cohen also alleges that he was present when Trump was informed of the Russians' offer by Trump Jr.

CNN reports that by Cohen's account of the story, then candidate-Trump approved going ahead with the meeting, according to sources.

CNN reports that Cohen does not have evidence, such as an audio recording, but is willing to attest to his account.