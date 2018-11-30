Prisoners sue over porn ban
Some Iowa prisons want their porn back.
They're challenging a new state regulation banning pornography and porn reading rooms in state prisons.
In a federal lawsuit, nearly 60 inmates at the Fort Dodge Correctional Institution argue the ban is unconstitutional
A federal judge struck down a similar ban on porn in Iowa prisons 30 years ago for being too vague.
The new rules started this month.
The director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center says the regulations are much more specific this time and the current law is much more likely to be upheld.
"Prisoners generally have rights to access -- absent some incredibly dangerous person -- (including) reading materials. And they have constitutional rights, even though they're in prison, the rights are diminished, but they have them," Mark Kende, director of Drake University Constitutional Law Center, said.
A judge will ultimately decide if inmates have the right to porn.
An Iowa Department of Corrections spokesperson said the agency can't comment directly on pending litigation.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Mobile Police end Dauphin Street death investigation, name suspect
- "Billa Bears" arrive, will keep memory of fallen MPD officer alive
- Mark Your Calendar - Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" concert
- Thief steals batteries from MCPS buses
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- St. Michael Catholic assistant coach arrested on domestic violence, harassment charges
- What's Working: Learning in nature's classroom
- Student says Foley cafeteria worker tossed kid's lunch in the trash when he couldn't pay
- Residents vigilant during Daphne tree-lighting following uptick in car break-ins
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pensacola motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-10 in Santa Rosa Co.
- Drexel on the Road: Santa Claus is getting ready for Christmas!
- Man arrested for masturbating at Pensacola park
- Man out of hospital, arrested after crashing into a dozen cars