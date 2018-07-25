President Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs'
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the United States and the European Union have agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automobile goods.
Trump also says the EU has also agreed to buy "a lot of soybeans" and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.
Trump says the EU will become a "massive buyer" of LNG to help diversify their energy supply.
The president announced the agreements at the White House on Wednesday following meetings with European officials prompted by Trump's trade dispute with the EU.
He declared it a "very big day for free and fair trade."
