Poll: Young people feel anxious about election
WASHINGTON (AP) - More young people say they feel anxious about the midterm elections compared to earlier this summer.
That's according to a poll released Wednesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV.
Nearly half of voters ages 15 to 34 now say that they are anxious about the midterms, up from 36 percent in July.
That increase is most pronounced among young Democrats: 61 percent say they are anxious about the coming election now, compared with 39 percent in July.
Young people are also more interested in the midterm elections now than they were earlier this year. Roughly two-thirds of those ages 15 to 34 now say they are interested in the elections, compared with about 4 in 10 in July.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- "Hoax" comment shuts down gate at NAS Whiting Field
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm