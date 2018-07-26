Police: Mom arrested for spraying baby's face with bleach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) -- The Parkersburg Police Department have arrested a mother after they say she admitted to spraying 16-month-old son in the face with bleach, hospitalizing him with chemical burns.

On July 25th, 2018, police arrested Sylvia Lynn Eden, 27, of Parkersburg, WV, and charged her with Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Child Neglect Creating Serious Bodily Injury.

Police say the investigation began on July 11th, 2018, when medical staff from Nationwide Children’s Hospital contacted Parkersburg Police to report suspicious injuries to a 16-month-old boy.

The injuries appeared to be chemical burns to the child’s face, back and shoulder. These injuries were not consistent with accidental trauma.

Detectives went to the home on 7th Avenue in Parkersburg, WV, where the incident took place and spoke to the mother of the injured boy. Eden initially told the detective that a four-year-old sibling had sprayed bleach into the face of the baby while the baby was in the crib.

Detectives continued the investigation and determined the four-year-old had no involvement in the injuries to her brother.

According to a criminal complaint, Eden was mirandized at the Parkersburg Police Department and had provided information to detectives about the incident that took place on July 9th, 2018.

Police say Eden admitted to spraying her son in the face with bleach and leaving him lay in his crib for around 20 minutes before going to check on him.

Police say she said she did this because the baby was crying and she was upset.

Eden told police she initially blamed the other child because she would not be able to defend herself and say otherwise.

Eden was sent to the North Central Regional Jail to await further court proceedings and her bond is set at $200,000.

Both children have been placed in a safer environment with other family and or friends.