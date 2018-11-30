Police: 2 children shot near Mississippi hospital Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Screengrab of WLBT chopper aerials. [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WFLA/WKRG) -- Two children were shot at a hospital in Mississippi, prompting reports of an active shooter situation, police said

According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, a three-year-old and a one-year-old were shot during the course of the incident at the University Of Mississippi Medical Center. One was shot in the chest, one in the leg, neither are life-threatening.

University of Mississippi Medical Center spokesperson Marc Rolph says while no one on the campus was in immediate danger, they exercised an abundance of caution and let employees know what was going on in the area.

The two children were brought to the hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition.

The Clarion Ledger previously reported three people were shot, but a corrected story states two children were shot in a car near the hospital.

The shooter remains at large.

Jackson Police and the U.S. Marshal's Service are looking for someone driving a Nissan sedan with paper plates that say 'Cannon' on the back. If you have any information please contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.