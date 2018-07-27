Plane said to carry Korean war remains lands at US base

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on U.S. war remains returned by North Korea (all times local):



11:20 a.m.



A U.S. military plane has returned from North Korea and landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea after reportedly picking up the remains of what are believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War.



An Associated Press journalist at the base outside the capital Seoul saw the plane land Friday, and the White House earlier confirmed that North Korea has turned over the potential remains.