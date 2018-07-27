National

Parasite found in cat poop may reduce fear in humans, study says

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 10:25 PM CDT

(KRON/CNN) -- A new study links a parasite found in cat feces with a lack of fear and increased risk-taking behaviors commonly found among entrepreneurs.

Humans can be infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite through direct contact with cat feces or things that have already been contaminated. 

The study estimates as many as two billion people around the world have been infected by the parasite. 

Along with lack of fear, the parasite has been associated with road rage incidents, schizophrenia and even suicide. 

