Parasite found in cat poop may reduce fear in humans, study says
(KRON/CNN) -- A new study links a parasite found in cat feces with a lack of fear and increased risk-taking behaviors commonly found among entrepreneurs.
Humans can be infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite through direct contact with cat feces or things that have already been contaminated.
The study estimates as many as two billion people around the world have been infected by the parasite.
Along with lack of fear, the parasite has been associated with road rage incidents, schizophrenia and even suicide.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- "This helps me stay strong." City Councilwoman Gina Gregory's public battle with cancer
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-10 EB due to accident between Rangeline Rd and I-65 exits
- Municipal support for college stadium not unprecedented in Alabama
- EXCLUSIVE: Mobile Police drop their lip sync battle video, and it's epic!
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Seeing BP money at work: Officials tour restoration projects in D'Olive Watershed
- UPDATE: More families come forward with reports of kids receiving sleep aids at Camp Beckwith
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Okaloosa county man accused of stealing an ice cream truck
- Woman hit by car, driver fled
- Pensacola Police take extra step to protect K9
- World's Only Four-headed Pindo Palm Tree Removed from Florida park