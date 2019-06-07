National

Nitrogen leak sickens workers at Florida ice cream shop

WESTON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say one worker collapsed, another fell ill and a firefighter had to be treated at the scene because of a nitrogen leak at a Florida ice cream shop.
    
Fire rescue crews went to Chill-N-Nitrogen Ice Cream in Weston Thursday afternoon when workers complained of feeling dizzy.
    
Battalion Chief Michael Cane says the shop uses nitrogen as a freezing agent, and gas leaked out of a storage tank. He said the leak happened quickly, noting that a layer of ice formed on the shop's window.
    
A hazardous materials crew stopped the leak.
    
Store manager Danny Golik tells WPLG that one of the workers was released from the hospital and the other was being kept for observation. He says the shop will be closed for a couple of days.

