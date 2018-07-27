Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Fisher footage

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - J.J. Abrams says he will use unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher in the next "Star Wars" film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion."



Lucasfilm and writer-director Abrams announced Friday that footage of Fisher shot for 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will be used in the ninth film in the space opera's core trilogies about the Skywalker family.



Filming is scheduled to begin Wednesday in London.



Fisher died in 2016 after she finished work on "The Last Jedi."



Friday's announcement also confirmed that Billy Dee Williams will be returning to the franchise as Lando Calrissian, a hero of the rebellion who hasn't been seen in the latest trilogy.



Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, will also appear in the film.