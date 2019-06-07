Newborn dies after beaten in mom's arms

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN) -- Police in Milwaukee say a 2-month-old child is dead after a brutal beating that police say ultimately killed him.

Authorities say Jaquirion Dancer was a victim of domestic violence.

Before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to the home near 28th and Burleigh for a domestic violence situation.

The baby was being held in mom's arms when the suspected started hitting the mom and the boy.

The baby was so badly hurt during the beating, he was taken to Children's Hospital.

Later that night, little Jaquirion died from his injuries.

"We do have a suspect in custody for that, it is gonna be reviewed at the district attorney's office in the next coming days," said Assistant Chief Steve Caballero with the Milwaukee Police Department.

His mother was too distraught to make a statement.

"She's grieving. She's very sad," said Dan Quakkelaar, a local pastor who met with the mother to offer comfort and support.

"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well and for her this is a huge tragedy," Quakkelaar said.