Netflix will soon let you choose endings of shows like 'Black Mirror'

(KRON) - Talk about free reign!

Netflix is reportedly considering allowing users choose endings for movies or episodes of popular TV shows like "Black Mirror."

According to Bloomberg, it's all in the company's effort to push further into interactive TV.

The first project of the new lineup of developing specials is expected to be released by the end of this year, with an episode of Netflix's "Black Mirror."

The company has already released some "choose-your-own-adventure" animated programs for kids, like " Puss in Book," where the viewer had to choose whether Puss fights a god or a tree.

After watching one version, the viewer can go back and choose the other scenario.