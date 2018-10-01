National

Nearly 100 stores expected to be closed this Thanksgiving

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 10:55 AM CDT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- BestBlackFriday.com says nearly 100 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the list of stores that will be closed this Thanksgiving continues to grow. 

So far 60 stores have been confirmed closed for turkey day this year, and include such retailers as Costco, Home Depot, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx. 

“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” a spokesperson with Costco told BestBlackFriday.com

Other stores that will be closed:

  • American Girl
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Half Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby
  • IKEA
  • Staples

No other notable stores are expected to join the list, but you never know! 

For a full list closed stores, click here: BestBlackFriday.com

