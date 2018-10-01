Nearly 100 stores expected to be closed this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- BestBlackFriday.com says nearly 100 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
According to BestBlackFriday.com, the list of stores that will be closed this Thanksgiving continues to grow.
So far 60 stores have been confirmed closed for turkey day this year, and include such retailers as Costco, Home Depot, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx.
“As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families,” a spokesperson with Costco told BestBlackFriday.com
Other stores that will be closed:
- American Girl
- Crate and Barrel
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- IKEA
- Staples
No other notable stores are expected to join the list, but you never know!
For a full list closed stores, click here: BestBlackFriday.com
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Pet of the Week: Sweet little Gilda
- New online Probate Court system could make researching ancestry easier
- Mt. Vernon woman killed in weekend crash
- Mobile County Probate Court first in state for all digital records
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida man finds cockroach in Burger King Whopper
- Early morning crash claims life of driver
- Florida man hit, killed by car
- OCSO helps homeowner with rattlesnake