McDonald's announces removal of artificial ingredients from burgers

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WMBD) - McDonald’s USA announced Wednesday that its classic burgers are now free from artificial preservatives, flavors and colors, in an effort to improve the quality of the chain's food.

The classic burgers include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac.

These ingredient changes affect all 14,000 U.S. restaurants, also in an effort to better provide for customers. The pickle still contains an artificial preservative, and customers are able to skip it if they prefer.

“From switching to 100 percent fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers, cooked right when ordered, to removing artificial preservatives in our Chicken McNuggets, and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025, we have made significant strides in evolving the quality of our food,” McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski said. “We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s.”

As of Wednesday, the change has been implimented at roughly two-thirds of McDonald’s locations nationwide. To achieve this change, artificial preservatives were removed from McDonald’s real American Cheese, Big Mac Special Sauce, the regular bun, the Quarter Pounder bun and the Big Mac Bun.

“We understand that now more than ever, people care about their food – where it comes from, what goes into it and how it is prepared – and we are committed to make changes to our menu our guests feel good about,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen.

By 2020, McDonald’s has also committed to sourcing a portion of its beef from its top 10 beef-sourcing countries from suppliers participating in sustainability programs aligned with the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef principles and criteria.