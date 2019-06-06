Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service's radar wasn't a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California.
Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles (129 kilometers) wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday.
But Dandrea tells the Los Angeles Times that the ladybugs are actually spread throughout the sky, flying at between 5,000 and 9,000 feet (1,525 and 2,745 meters), with the most concentrated group about 10 miles (16 kilometers) wide.
It wasn't immediately known what type of ladybug was causing the phenomenon.
The Times says one species, adult convergent lady beetles, mate and migrate from the Sierra Nevada to valley areas where they eat aphids and lay eggs.
Previous
Arkansas police confirm dead body is
Next
The Latest: R. Kelly pleads not guilty
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Saturday
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Large fire burns at Heron Lakes Country Club
- Confirmed Chickasaw tornado knocks roof off Ransom Ministries
- Man shot with pellet gun on Williams Street
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Escaped Arkansas inmate captured in Santa Rosa County
- Firefighter suffers broken arm in power plant fire
- Man shot in Cantonment drive-by shooting dies
- Niceville-Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce warns residents of scam