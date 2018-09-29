MAP: This is the reported salary you must earn to buy a house in the 50 largest metros

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Nowadays, it seems as if home ownership is a farfetched dream, especially for those living in major cities.

And just when we thought astronomical real estate prices couldn't get any higher, they somehow did.

What sort of income does it take to afford a house in a popular city these days?

HSH.com, one of the largest publishers of consumer and mortgage information in the country, focused on the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and figured out the price of the median home for sale.

Analysts then calculated monthly principal, interest, property tax and insurance payments buyers have to pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage.

To put it simply -- analysts determined what salary would be needed to afford each home using the 28 percent "front-end" debt ratio, meaning the total housing payment couldn't make up more than 28 percent of gross income.

A 20 percent down payment was also calculated into the mix.

HowMuch took all that data and put together a nice handy map.

Here are the top 10 cities where you need to earn the most to afford a median-priced house:

San Jose -- $274,623.19 San Francisco -- $213,726.86 San Diego -- $130,986.05 Los Angeles -- $114,907.52 Boston -- $109,411.27 Seattle -- $109,274.91 New York City -- $103,235.16 Washington, D.C. -- $96,144.49 Denver -- $93,263.28 Portland -- $85,369.09

As evident in the map, the West Coast stands out as the most expensive market in the country, with the top four markets in California alone.

San Jose, which took the top spot as most expensive, shows how Silicon Valley has created a huge increase in property values.

Following close behind, the East Coast hot spots of Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C. scored high, with other expensive metro areas along the Atlantic coast such as Miami and Providence, Rhode Island making the list.

The country's midsection where workers don't need to earn six-figure salaries range from Minneapolis, MN to New Orleans, LA.

Median household incomes across the US recently reached a record high of $61,400.

Bad news? That isn't enough to afford a typical house in 25 out of the 50 cities on the map.

To see the full list, click here.