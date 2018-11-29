Man performed oral sex on 3-year-old boy at church, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN) - A South Carolina man faces charges after police said he performed oral sex on a 3-year-old boy in a church bathroom.

On Nov. 25, Jacop Robert Lee Hazlett was serving as a volunteer at NewSpring Church supervising children ages 3 to 5, North Charleston authorities said.

Warning: The details below are disturbing in nature

Hazlett took the victim to the bathroom where he helped the 3-year-old pull down his pants and underwear before the child sat on the toilet, authorities said.

Hazlett then used a piece of toilet paper to wipe off the child's genitals before looking around and placing his mouth on the 3-year-old's penis, police said.

The suspect then pulled the victim's pants up and they left the bathroom.

North Charleston authorities said the incident was captured on surveillance footage.

He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

NewSpring released a statement about Hazlett's arrest which read in part:

"Once we were made aware, we reviewed video footage from the past 90 days in which Hazlett served as a Kidspring volunteer. In the videos, it appears there was inappropriate conduct by Hazlett."

The church then alerted authorities and is cooperating with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation.

"As a part of NewSpring’s child safety and security program, we perform criminal background checks, interview each potential volunteer candidate one-on-one, and provide detailed training for volunteers serving with children of all ages," NewSpring said.

Hazlett passed the church's background check.

Hazlett appeared in court Wednesday. A judge ordered him to be held without bond, ABC 4 reports.