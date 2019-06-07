Man live streams himself stealing a doughnut

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) -- South Brunswick Township police are searching for a theft suspect who appeared to be live streaming himself committing the crime.

The theft happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dunkin’ Donuts on George’s Road.

Video surveillance shows the suspect climb over the counter by the register and take a doughnut. He then wanders around the area behind the counter before leaving.

The suspect appears to be filming or live streaming himself on his cell phone throughout the entire incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 732-329-4646.