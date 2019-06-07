National

Man live streams himself stealing a doughnut

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 08:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:30 PM CDT

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) -- South Brunswick Township police are searching for a theft suspect who appeared to be live streaming himself committing the crime.

The theft happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dunkin’ Donuts on George’s Road.

Video surveillance shows the suspect climb over the counter by the register and take a doughnut. He then wanders around the area behind the counter before leaving.

The suspect appears to be filming or live streaming himself on his cell phone throughout the entire incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 732-329-4646.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center