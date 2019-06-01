National

Man found dead in Piggly Wiggly freezer

The body has been identified as 51-year-old Larry Alvin of Phenix City. 

A 51-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside the freezer of a Columbus grocery store.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the man dead at 11:50 a.m. The man worked at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road, Bryan said.

The coroner's office is still trying to determine if it was an accidental death of a medical issue.

The man went in the walk-in cooler about 10:15 and his body was not discovered until after 11.

Columbus police were on the scene.

