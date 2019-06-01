Man found dead in Piggly Wiggly freezer
Update
The body has been identified as 51-year-old Larry Alvin of Phenix City.
Original Story
A 51-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside the freezer of a Columbus grocery store.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the man dead at 11:50 a.m. The man worked at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road, Bryan said.
The coroner's office is still trying to determine if it was an accidental death of a medical issue.
The man went in the walk-in cooler about 10:15 and his body was not discovered until after 11.
Columbus police were on the scene.
