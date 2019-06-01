Man found dead in Piggly Wiggly freezer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update

The body has been identified as 51-year-old Larry Alvin of Phenix City.

Original Story

A 51-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside the freezer of a Columbus grocery store.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the man dead at 11:50 a.m. The man worked at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road, Bryan said.

The coroner's office is still trying to determine if it was an accidental death of a medical issue.

The man went in the walk-in cooler about 10:15 and his body was not discovered until after 11.

Columbus police were on the scene.