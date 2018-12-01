Man arrested after girl kidnapped from bus stop, raped

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William James Ray (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A man now faces five felony charges, including rape, after kidnapping a girl at a bus stop Thursday morning, according to police.

In details shared with WANE 15 Friday, police reported a 15 year old girl was taken from the bus stop near E. Rudisill Blvd. and Smith St. around 8:00 a.m. 35-year-old William James Ray then took the girl to a nearby shed where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was apparently talking to a friend on her cell phone when the abduction happened. The friend then called the victim's mom, who then rushed to the bus stop after the assualt and saw Ray holding her daughter. According to police, the 35-year-old then ran from the scene, but the mother was able to chase him and give his location to police who made the arrest. Ray was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman claiming to be the victim's mother posted several videos on facebook updating people on the kidnapping.

"He’s going to jail and he deserves to die. He’s going to jail," the woman said.