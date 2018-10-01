Mama Mia! Hot deals for National Pizza Month Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Grab a slice! The entire month of October is devoted to pizza.

Today marks the beginning of National Pizza Month.

That's right, folks. 31 straight days dedicated to ooey, gooey, cheesy, saucy pizza.

And your favorite pizza joint might even be celebrating with specials all month long.

Here are some of the hot deals we've seen pop out of the oven so far.

Domino's: Each item from Domino's mix and match promotion will be $5.99.

Hungry Howie's: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $1 from now until Oct. 30 when you order a large one-topping pizza.

Papa John's: Get a large specialty pizza and a large two-topping pizza from Papa John's for just $22.

Pizza Hut: The official pizza of the NFL will have a new deal each week.

Oct. 1-7: Get 35 percent off any purchase with the online code "35OFFPIZZAMONTH."

Oct. 8-14: Use promo code "BREADSTICKS2018" to get free breadsticks with the purchase of a medium or large pizza.

Oct. 15-21: Get a free dessert or side with the code "DESSERTSOCT."

Oct. 22-28: Use promo code "20OFFPIZZAMONTH" for 20 percent off any pizza.

If you know of another saucy deal for National Pizza Month, be sure to let us know! Email Online@wfla.com.