MAC Cosmetics giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
(KRON) - Pucker up!
National Lipstick Day is Sunday, July 29 this year.
What better way to celebrate than getting your hands on some free lipstick?
MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick this Sunday -- no purchase necessary.
Customers can choose from 9 pre-selected shades, which normally retail for $18.50
Shades include Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Chintz, and Tanarama.
All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for those normally closed on Sundays.
Keep in mind -- supplies are limited and the deal is expected to run out fast.
If you miss out on this deal, MAC is also offering free lipstick in the same shades with online orders of $25 or more.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Celebrate National Dance Day in downtown Mobile!
- BREAKING: First case of Vibrio bacteria this year confirmed in Mobile County
- Summer of Salmonella: Concerns over food recalls
- Crews start to repaint eastern end of Mobile's Bankhead Tunnel
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
- ALDOT to begin widening State Road 181 in Baldwin County
- Bond set for deadly boat crash suspect