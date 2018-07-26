National

MAC Cosmetics giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2018 10:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2018 10:34 PM CDT

(KRON) - Pucker up!

National Lipstick Day is Sunday, July 29 this year. 

What better way to celebrate than getting your hands on some free lipstick? 

MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick this Sunday -- no purchase necessary. 

Customers can choose from 9 pre-selected shades, which normally retail for $18.50 

Shades include Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Chintz, and Tanarama. 

All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for those normally closed on Sundays. 

Keep in mind -- supplies are limited and the deal is expected to run out fast. 

If you miss out on this deal, MAC is also offering free lipstick in the same shades with online orders of $25 or more.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center