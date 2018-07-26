Lego introduces 6,000 piece Harry Potter Hogwarts castle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy Lego)

BILLUND, Denmark (WCMH) -- Fans of the Harry Potter series can now Hogwarts castle in their own home thanks to Lego’s new 6,000 piece set.

On Wednesday, Lego announced a September release for a 6,020 piece, 22 inch tall, Hogwarts castle that features some of the favorite magical areas in the Potterverse.

Included in the castle set is Dumbledore’s office, the Chamber of Secrets, the Whomping Willow, the Room of Requirement, and even Hagrid’s Hut (with giant spider, Aragog).

The magical set will also come with several microfigures like Harry himself, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, Snape, and several others.

And, we must not tell a lie, we’re a bit surprised to see Dolores Umbridge on the list. Although everyone would probably be OK if you just left her in the Forbidden Forest.

The set will be nearly two feet tall, 27 inches wide and 16 inches deep, and is expected to be released Sept. 1.

But to buy this spellbinding set, you’ll probably need to make a stop at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, because the castle comes with a price tag of nearly $400.