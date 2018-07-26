Hungry-Man frozen dinner recalled due to salmonella concern

WASHINGTON (WCMH) - A type of Hungry-Man frozen dinners is being recalled due to the same salmonella concern plaguing other companies that use a common whey ingredient.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the recall affects 15.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19.

These products were shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on July 17, 2018, when Pinnacle Foods, Inc. was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder ingredient was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was incorporated into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.

Consumers with questions can contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.