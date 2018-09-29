How to get donuts delivered by a real-life clown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: hurtsdonutco instagram

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Nothing says "trick or treat" more than a terrifying clown bearing some deep-fried deliciousness.

Throughout the month of October, you can show the loved ones in your life just how much you appreciate them with a hot box of donuts delivered by Mr. Creep himself.

Hurts Donut Co. is continuing its annual tradition all month for those who dare set up such a scheme.

To think, you can schedule a delivery with this standup character all month long!

View this post on Instagram Hurts Donut scary clown deliveries available the month of October! Who would you send a dozen to?! A post shared by Hurts Donut (@hurtsdonutco) on Sep 12, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram #hurtsdonut #scaryclown #donutdelivery A post shared by Hurts Donut (@hurtsdonutco) on Sep 13, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Still not convinced this is the best prank ever?

Check out video from Hurt's YouTube channel documenting one such special delivery.

To find a Hurts Donut location near you, click here.