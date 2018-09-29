National

How to get donuts delivered by a real-life clown

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 01:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 01:53 PM CDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Nothing says "trick or treat" more than a terrifying clown bearing some deep-fried deliciousness. 

Throughout the month of October, you can show the loved ones in your life just how much you appreciate them with a hot box of donuts delivered by Mr. Creep himself. 

Hurts Donut Co. is continuing its annual tradition all month for those who dare set up such a scheme.

To think, you can schedule a delivery with this standup character all month long! 

Still not convinced this is the best prank ever? 

Check out video from Hurt's YouTube channel documenting one such special delivery. 

To find a Hurts Donut location near you, click here. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center