How to get donuts delivered by a real-life clown
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Nothing says "trick or treat" more than a terrifying clown bearing some deep-fried deliciousness.
Throughout the month of October, you can show the loved ones in your life just how much you appreciate them with a hot box of donuts delivered by Mr. Creep himself.
Hurts Donut Co. is continuing its annual tradition all month for those who dare set up such a scheme.
To think, you can schedule a delivery with this standup character all month long!
Still not convinced this is the best prank ever?
Check out video from Hurt's YouTube channel documenting one such special delivery.
To find a Hurts Donut location near you, click here.
