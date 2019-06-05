Group announces plans for ‘straight pride' parade in Boston
BOSTON (AP) — An attempt at a "straight pride" parade in Boston has sparked outrage days before the city hosts its gay pride parade.
Efforts by the group calling itself Super Happy Fun America come amid LGBTQ Pride Month, with Boston's parade scheduled for Saturday.
City officials say the group has been in contact with the city, but hasn't received permits. Organizers want to host the parade in August.
The group didn't immediately respond to email or Facebook messages.
Boston Pride President Linda Demarco said in a statement Tuesday that straight allies of the LGBTQ community are among the thousands who come out every year to march and celebrate.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh didn't mention the "straight pride" parade in a statement Tuesday, but the Democrat said this week is about "Boston's values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering."
