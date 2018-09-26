Ground beef recalled from Target, Sam's Club nationwide after deadly E. coli outbreak

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WCMH) - Several nationwide grocery retailers, including Target and Sam's Club, that received ground beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a list of retail locations that took delivery of the ground beef products involved in Cargill Meat Solutions recall. According to the list, the products were sent to Target, Meijer, Sam’s Club and Safeway/Albertson's stores nationwide.

A Colorado meatpacker announced the recall of more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef after an E. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17, USDA said Sept. 19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the beef was produced and packaged at Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan, Colorado, on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The products include 3-, 10- and 20-pound (1.3-, 4.5- and 9-kilogram) packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting. More severe infections can lead to kidney failure.

It is important to use the product-specific identification information.

The products recalled include:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749089098.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749002751.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749003536.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749003568.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.