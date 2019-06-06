GRAPHIC VIDEO: Dairy farm accused of animal cruelty

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (CNN) -- Over the span of three months, Animal Recovery Mission says in a video that they recorded abuse after abuse of cows at a dairy farm.

Calves and cows appear to be hit, choked, burned and more.

Fair Oaks Farms says the men in the video appear to be four employees and a third-party truck driver.

The farm says none of those people work at the farm anymore, with one of those employees being fired as late as yesterday.

A 10-paragraph statement by the company goes through how they're sorry, calling what happened disgusting and saying it won't happen again. But this isn't the first time they've put out an apology.

Fair Oaks said in their statement back in April they found out Animal Recovery Mission had gone undercover at their farm. They say proactively they issued a video apology echoing a lot of the same things that they said in their statement.

After that, they said they hired a third party to come in and investigate. Even after Animal Recovery Mission spent three months undercover, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said the group never came to them with any evidence of abuse. Officers say Animal Recovery Mission never came either.

Now, they're trying to find the person who witnessed the alleged abuse.

To make sure this doesn't happen again, the farm says in its statement that even though its "see something, say something," policy worked enough to catch three of the four employees they believe are in the video, they'll try to monitor things better and put in more training on proper protocol.