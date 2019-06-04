Graduating teen throws pizza party for homeless

HOUSTON (CNN) -- A Texas high school grad is a great example of giving back.

Instead of her own party to celebrate her accomplishment, Leanne Carrasco wanted to make a difference. So she threw a pizza party for homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope Center in Houston, providing dozens of pizzas and hundreds of personal hygiene bags.

Carrasco says she wanted to make sure they knew that someone cared.

"You don't see this all the time and it's very fulfilling to know that I'm able to help others instead of just helping myself, and it feels so amazing," Carrasco said.

She plans to study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.