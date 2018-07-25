Grab dozen doughnuts for $1 at Krispy Kreme to celebrate their birthday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (PRNewsFoto/Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation)

(WFLA) - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 81st birthday with a treat for you.

For one day only, the doughnut chain is selling one dozen of the classic Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

Doughnut lover can take advantage of it on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Also, for the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is adding an extra sprinkle of fun to its birthday celebration.

The fan-favorite doughnut shop will have a special release of the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week only.

Snag this sweet deal on Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2.

The company said both of the promotions are here to celebrate their birthday.