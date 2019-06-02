Get $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades all month at Applebee's

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Exterior of an Applebee's sign near their restaurant in Milpitas, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2007. Shareholders of the bar-and-grill chain Applebee's International Inc. on Tuesday approved a $1.9 billion buyout offer from pancake house operator...

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Applebee's is helping patrons cool off on the cheap this summer with $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades.

For the entire month of June, guests can get the cocktail for only a buck.

The drink, which comes in a 10-ounce mug, is made with Tropicana lemonade, raspberry, and fresh lemon juice and vodka.

"Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we're delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation."

The drink is available to customers 21 and over at participating locations beginning June 1.