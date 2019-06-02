National

Get $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades all month at Applebee's

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 07:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 07:56 PM CDT

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Applebee's is helping patrons cool off on the cheap this summer with $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades. 

For the entire month of June, guests can get the cocktail for only a buck.

The drink, which comes in a 10-ounce mug, is made with Tropicana lemonade, raspberry, and fresh lemon juice and vodka.

"Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we're delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation."

The drink is available to customers 21 and over at participating locations beginning June 1. 

