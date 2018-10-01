Georgia high school football player dies after being injured during game
ZEBULON, Ga. (AP) — A football player at a Georgia high school has died from a severe brain injury.
News outlets report Pike County High School student Dylan Thomas was hurt during a game Friday night and flown to a hospital in critical condition. Thomas' uncle, Nick Burgess, says Thomas was hit in the second quarter of the game and later collapsed on the sidelines when an arm and leg went numb.
The mayor of Williamson, Steve Fry, tells WAGA-TV Thomas underwent surgery to relieve brain swelling and went into a coma. A vigil was held Sunday afternoon at the school for Thomas. Thomas' uncle and school say the teen died that night.
A fundraiser for medical costs and lost income started by Burgess had raised about $24,600 by Monday morning.
