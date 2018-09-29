Florida woman charged in toddler's death in hot car
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was left for hours in a hot vehicle.
Kit Noelle Pollard was found dead inside the SUV Friday at a Sanford gas station.
Seminole County jail records show 29-year-old Kailyn Pollard of Sorrento was held without bail Saturday.
According to an arrest report, Pollard forgot to take her daughter to daycare Friday morning and left her in the vehicle for seven hours as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees (32 Celsius).
Jail records did not show whether Pollard had an attorney.
The girl was the second hot car death reported Friday in Florida. In a separate case, a 4-year-old boy died after being found alone in a locked car outside an Orange County school.
