Florida hospital nurses accidentally give newborn baby to wrong mother

ORANGE PARK, F.L. (KRON/ CNN) - A Florida woman is worried that her newborn son might get sick after nurses mistakenly gave him to another mother for breastfeeding.

Joii Brown said it started when nurses took her son to have a circumcision.

Brown said the surgery normally takes 30 minutes.

So, she knew something was strange when the nurses did not come back until an hour-and-a-half later.

"These two nurses walked in and they said that they took my child in another girl's room and they mistakenly thought that was her child and not mine and she ended up breastfeeding him for 2 minutes," Brown said. "I was really scared. It was shocking."

Brown was told the nurse did not look at her son's wristband to see which child he was and that the mix-up was a human mistake.

The mother is hoping the nurse who made the mistake is held accountable.

She said her family is now talking with a lawyer.