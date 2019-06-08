FedEx to end Express contract with Amazon

(CNN) -- FedEx Express is cutting some ties with Amazon.

The company announced Friday it is not renewing its U.S. contract with the online retailer to transport its packages on FedEx planes.

The shipping giant reports instead it will focus on serving the broader e-commerce market.

A spokeswoman says the decision only impacts air transportation and that other contracts remain intact.

This comes after Amazon announced it was moving to next-day delivery for Prime customers.

FedEx followed that news with its own change. The company said plans to start offering deliveries seven days a week.

