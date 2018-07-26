National

FDA warns more salmonella contamination recalls to come soon

(WCMH) - After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish, and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.

According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.
Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.

Active recalls include:
•    Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value
•    Ritz Cracker Sandwiches
•    Four varieties of Goldfish crackers

