FDA warns more salmonella contamination recalls to come soon

(WCMH) - After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish, and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.

According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.

Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.

Active recalls include:

• Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value

• Ritz Cracker Sandwiches

• Four varieties of Goldfish crackers