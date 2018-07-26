FDA warns more salmonella contamination recalls to come soon
(WCMH) - After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish, and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.
According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.
Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.
Active recalls include:
• Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value
• Ritz Cracker Sandwiches
• Four varieties of Goldfish crackers
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
