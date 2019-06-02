Family of VB mass shooting suspect posts written statement on their home
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of the suspect who killed a dozen people at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday has released a statement.
They posted a written statement to the front door of their home. It says they are mourning for the lives lost during the shooting.
Virginia Beach Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, a longtime employee in the public utilities department.
Craddock was allegedly able to shoot more than a dozen people outside and inside of Building 2 of the center before he was killed following a extended shootout with officers. Police say he was using a .45 caliber handgun with a suppressor and multiple extended magazines.
At a press conference held at 3 p.m., an agent with ATF says they recovered two, .45 caliber handguns from the scene of the shooting and two other guns from Craddock's home. He purchased all of the guns legally.
Read the full statement below:
The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heart felt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one. At this time we wish to focus on the victims and the lives loss during yesterdays tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss their lives, and those recovering in the hospital.THE CRADDOCK'S
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tampa man dies in single-vehicle crash in Pensacola
- Matt Gaetz assaulted outside town hall meeting in Pensacola
- Congressman Gaetz hits three NWFL spots in town hall tour
- Terrified dog rescued from car crash in Pensacola