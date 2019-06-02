Family of VB mass shooting suspect posts written statement on their home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WAVY) [ + - ] Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The family of the suspect who killed a dozen people at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday has released a statement.

They posted a written statement to the front door of their home. It says they are mourning for the lives lost during the shooting.

Virginia Beach Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, a longtime employee in the public utilities department.

Craddock was allegedly able to shoot more than a dozen people outside and inside of Building 2 of the center before he was killed following a extended shootout with officers. Police say he was using a .45 caliber handgun with a suppressor and multiple extended magazines.

At a press conference held at 3 p.m., an agent with ATF says they recovered two, .45 caliber handguns from the scene of the shooting and two other guns from Craddock's home. He purchased all of the guns legally.

Read the full statement below: