DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (WKRG) - ESPN reports that former Red Sox baseball player David Ortiz has been shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic. ESPN says Ortiz' father confirmed the injury. The Bleacher Report says Ortiz was shot during a robbery attempt.

Ortiz, known as "Big Papi" to fans won three World Series with the Red Sox and was a 10 time All Star. The extent of his injuries is unclear.