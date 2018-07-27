Drinking water onboard USS Eisenhower tests positive for e-coli, coliform bacteria

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower pulls in to port Dec. 30, 2016, from a seven-month deployment. The Ike and three other ships from Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group returned home Friday. Credit: WAVY Photo/Matt Gregory

PORTSMOUTH,Va. (WAVY) -- A routine test onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard discovered e-coli and coliform in the ship's water supply Thursday.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard spokeswoman Terri Davis tells WAVY.com that potable water used for fountains, restrooms and the ship's dining facilities on the ship have been secured.

Davis also says water coolers were put in place for all personnel on the ship and Pier 5, where the ship is docked, as a precaution.

Samples were taken at the pier for testing and results are expected Friday, Davis said in an e-mail. Water at several buildings adjacent to the carrier were also tested and came back negative for contaminants.

The cause of the contamination is under investigation. Davis says the shipyard routinely tests its water in accordance with the state-regulated Water Quality Program and has had no results of E. Coli or coliform at any locations onboard the installation.

USS Eisenhower was sent to the shipyard almost a year ago for maintenance to improve the ship's mechanical and electrical systems.