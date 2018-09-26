National

Dog cancer free because of 3-D printed skull

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 09:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 09:43 PM CDT

Dog cancer free because of 3-D printed skull

"Patches" the dachshund is cancer free because of 3d printing.

The nine-year-old dog had a large tumor on the front of her skull that was pushing dangerously close to her brain and eye socket.

It was so large that it started weighing down her head.

So doctors mapped out her tumor using rapid prototyping and 3d-printed implants for reconstruction.

Then, they practiced removing the tumor on a 3d-printed model.

The team was able to use the modeling data to create the 3d-printed titanium plate, which replaced 70 percent of the top of the dog's skull.

Two surgeons from the university of Guelph's Ontario veterinary college and Cornell University in New York teamed up for the procedure.

University officials say the surgery had never been done before in North America.

One of the surgeons mentioned the possibility of using the 3d technology on humans.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center