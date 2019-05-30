Disney's CEO says it will be "difficult" to film in Georgia if new abortion law implemented

CBS News Courtesy of CBS

CBS News Courtesy of CBS

Ga. (CBS) -- The Walt Disney Company's chairman and CEO Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" to continue filming in Georgia if the state's controversial fetal abortion ban takes effect, according to the Reuters news agency. He also added "many people" employed by the media giant likely would object to working in the state.

While providing an interview before the dedication of a new "Star Wars" section at Disneyland on Wednesday, Reuters asked Iger if the company would continue to film in the Peach State if the law is implemented. "I rather doubt we will," he said, according to the outlet. "I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully."

If the law takes effect, "I don't see how it's practical for us to continue to shoot there," he added.

To read the rest of the story, click here.